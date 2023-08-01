Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jacob Meyers (.433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Guardians Player Props
|Astros vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Guardians
|Astros vs Guardians Odds
|Astros vs Guardians Prediction
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .231 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 39 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 74), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Meyers has had an RBI in 16 games this season (21.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (37.8%), including five games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.192
|AVG
|.271
|.287
|OBP
|.341
|.325
|SLG
|.441
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|14
|40/15
|K/BB
|30/10
|2
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.35 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.