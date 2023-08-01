Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on August 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .243.
- Pena has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.4% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.1% of his games this year (39 of 95), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.234
|AVG
|.253
|.307
|OBP
|.290
|.370
|SLG
|.385
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|17
|35/15
|K/BB
|53/7
|8
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 109 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Williams (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.35 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
