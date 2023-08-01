Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .281.
- Altuve enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
- Altuve has had a hit in 23 of 37 games this year (62.2%), including multiple hits 11 times (29.7%).
- He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 37), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.4% of his games this season, Altuve has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 59.5% of his games this year (22 of 37), he has scored, and in seven of those games (18.9%) he has scored more than once.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.254
|AVG
|.309
|.386
|OBP
|.382
|.451
|SLG
|.559
|7
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|17/15
|K/BB
|13/8
|4
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed four scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.35, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .234 batting average against him.
