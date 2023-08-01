The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .281.

Altuve enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .389 with one homer.

Altuve has had a hit in 23 of 37 games this year (62.2%), including multiple hits 11 times (29.7%).

He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 37), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.4% of his games this season, Altuve has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 59.5% of his games this year (22 of 37), he has scored, and in seven of those games (18.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .254 AVG .309 .386 OBP .382 .451 SLG .559 7 XBH 9 3 HR 4 11 RBI 9 17/15 K/BB 13/8 4 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings