How to Watch the Rangers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh in MLB action with 144 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas is second in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers lead MLB with a .272 batting average.
- Texas has the most productive offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (609 total runs).
- The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.
- Texas' pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in MLB (1.251).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (7-6) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.62 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Heaney is trying to record his seventh quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Heaney will try to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Astros
|L 4-3
|Away
|Yerry Rodriguez
|J.P. France
|7/26/2023
|Astros
|W 13-5
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Framber Valdez
|7/28/2023
|Padres
|L 7-1
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Joe Musgrove
|7/29/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Yu Darvish
|7/30/2023
|Padres
|L 5-3
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Blake Snell
|8/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Dylan Cease
|8/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Touki Toussaint
|8/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Edward Cabrera
|8/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Sandy Alcantara
