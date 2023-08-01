The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez and his .697 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .282 with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks.

Alvarez is batting .389 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 72.6% of his 62 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.0% of them.

He has gone deep in 27.4% of his games in 2023 (17 of 62), and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 48.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 29.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

In 59.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .280 AVG .284 .383 OBP .404 .512 SLG .705 15 XBH 16 7 HR 12 26 RBI 33 35/18 K/BB 23/16 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings