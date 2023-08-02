Wednesday's contest between the Houston Astros (61-47) and Cleveland Guardians (53-55) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on August 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-2) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (7-2) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Astros have won 42, or 59.2%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has entered 29 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 20-9 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 515 total runs scored this season.

The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule