The Houston Astros (61-47), who are trying to secure the series sweep, will clash with the Cleveland Guardians (53-55) on Wednesday, August 2 at Minute Maid Park, with Cristian Javier getting the nod for the Astros and Tanner Bibee toeing the rubber for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.33 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (7-2, 3.11 ERA)

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 42 (59.2%) of those contests.

The Astros have gone 20-9 (winning 69% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have come away with 17 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Guardians have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

