The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Guardians.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is hitting .247 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 65.6% of his 96 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 96), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pena has driven in a run in 26 games this season (27.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 40 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 44
.242 AVG .253
.319 OBP .290
.381 SLG .385
16 XBH 14
5 HR 5
22 RBI 17
35/17 K/BB 53/7
8 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
  • Bibee (7-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.11 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.