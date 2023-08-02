The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith and his .409 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .217 with four doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 42.0% of his 50 games this season, with at least two hits in 8.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 50), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 34.0% of his games this year (17 of 50), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .170 AVG .254 .313 OBP .375 .245 SLG .433 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 2 RBI 5 19/8 K/BB 20/8 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings