On Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .263.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 87 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.4% of them.

He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 87), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (26.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (4.6%).

In 51.7% of his games this year (45 of 87), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 46 .245 AVG .277 .261 OBP .310 .318 SLG .414 8 XBH 17 1 HR 4 7 RBI 20 19/4 K/BB 30/7 1 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings