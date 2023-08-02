On Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .263.
  • Dubon has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 87 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.4% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 87), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Dubon has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (26.4%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (4.6%).
  • In 51.7% of his games this year (45 of 87), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 46
.245 AVG .277
.261 OBP .310
.318 SLG .414
8 XBH 17
1 HR 4
7 RBI 20
19/4 K/BB 30/7
1 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
  • Bibee (7-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 3.11 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
