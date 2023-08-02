The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver and his .517 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .254 with six doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

In 24 of 37 games this year (64.9%) Garver has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (18.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 37), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this year (32.4%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .243 AVG .271 .300 OBP .397 .459 SLG .438 8 XBH 4 4 HR 2 12 RBI 9 27/6 K/BB 12/10 0 SB 0

