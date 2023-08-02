Rangers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (61-46) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (43-65) at 8:05 PM (on August 2). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (8-4) against the White Sox and Dylan Cease (4-4).
Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 67 times and won 40, or 59.7%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 25-17, a 59.5% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- No team has scored more than the 611 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 26
|@ Astros
|W 13-5
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
|July 28
|@ Padres
|L 7-1
|Dane Dunning vs Joe Musgrove
|July 29
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Martín Pérez vs Yu Darvish
|July 30
|@ Padres
|L 5-3
|Cody Bradford vs Blake Snell
|August 1
|White Sox
|W 2-0
|Andrew Heaney vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 2
|White Sox
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Dylan Cease
|August 3
|White Sox
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Touki Toussaint
|August 4
|Marlins
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 5
|Marlins
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Edward Cabrera
|August 6
|Marlins
|-
|Jon Gray vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 7
|@ Athletics
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Ken Waldichuk
