Wednesday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (61-46) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (43-65) at 8:05 PM (on August 2). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (8-4) against the White Sox and Dylan Cease (4-4).

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 67 times and won 40, or 59.7%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 25-17, a 59.5% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 611 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule