Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .271 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and six walks.
- Diaz has had a hit in 41 of 65 games this year (63.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.1%).
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.5%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Diaz has had an RBI in 24 games this season (36.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (25 of 65), with two or more runs three times (4.6%).
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.295
|AVG
|.250
|.315
|OBP
|.268
|.629
|SLG
|.405
|15
|XBH
|12
|10
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|17/2
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (7-2) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.11 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
