Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Thursday, Alex Bregman (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his last game against the Guardians.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .253 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 69 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has an RBI in 43 of 108 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 52 times this season (48.1%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|52
|.254
|AVG
|.252
|.353
|OBP
|.346
|.400
|SLG
|.452
|13
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|37
|30/30
|K/BB
|28/30
|4
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (132 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
