On Thursday, Chas McCormick (.676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) against the Guardians.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Read More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .286 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

In 63.2% of his games this year (43 of 68), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (29.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (19.1%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this season (23 of 68), with two or more RBI 15 times (22.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year (41.2%), including six multi-run games (8.8%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .313 AVG .261 .398 OBP .353 .617 SLG .479 18 XBH 11 8 HR 7 27 RBI 20 36/14 K/BB 38/14 7 SB 5

