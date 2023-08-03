On Thursday, Mitch Garver (.533 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .254 with six doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Garver enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250 with one homer.

Garver has picked up a hit in 25 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in 13.2% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this year (12 of 38), with more than one RBI three times (7.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.9%.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 15 .244 AVG .271 .306 OBP .397 .449 SLG .438 8 XBH 4 4 HR 2 12 RBI 9 29/7 K/BB 12/10 0 SB 0

