Hunter Brown gets the nod for the Houston Astros on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023

7:05 PM ET

The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Houston's past three games has been 8.3, a streak in which the Astros and their opponents have finished under each time.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 43 of the 72 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (59.7%).

Houston has gone 31-18 (winning 63.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The Astros have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has played in 110 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-56-1).

The Astros have an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-25 31-23 22-15 37-33 40-36 19-12

