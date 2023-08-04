The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick will hit the field against the New York Yankees and Anthony Volpe on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB action with 139 total home runs.

Houston ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .415.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

Houston ranks 11th in runs scored with 521 (4.7 per game).

The Astros rank 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.

Houston has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.268).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 21st of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Brown is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Brown is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Brandon Bielak Zack Littell 7/31/2023 Guardians W 7-3 Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees - Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees - Away Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer

