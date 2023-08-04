Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .286 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- McCormick has gotten a hit in 44 of 69 games this year (63.8%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (29.0%).
- In 18.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.7%.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.313
|AVG
|.260
|.398
|OBP
|.350
|.617
|SLG
|.472
|18
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|20
|36/14
|K/BB
|39/14
|7
|SB
|5
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.91 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 133 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Yankees are sending Severino (2-5) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 7.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 7.49 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .329 to opposing hitters.
