Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Leody Taveras (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Texas Rangers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .271 with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has had a hit in 58 of 94 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits 26 times (27.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.8% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 39.4% of his games this year (37 of 94), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.265
|AVG
|.277
|.303
|OBP
|.323
|.458
|SLG
|.412
|16
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|23
|40/8
|K/BB
|37/13
|6
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.38), 24th in WHIP (1.184), and 11th in K/9 (10.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.