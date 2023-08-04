Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins take the field on Friday at Globe Life Field against Jordan Montgomery, who is the named starter for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 151 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball, slugging .460.

The Rangers' .272 batting average leads MLB.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (627 total, 5.8 per game).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas has a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.236).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Montgomery (6-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season.

His most recent appearance came while pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday when the lefty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Montgomery has 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Montgomery will try to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Martín Pérez Yu Darvish 7/30/2023 Padres L 5-3 Away Cody Bradford Blake Snell 8/1/2023 White Sox W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Jesse Scholtens 8/2/2023 White Sox W 11-1 Home Dane Dunning Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins - Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins - Home Jon Gray Edward Cabrera 8/6/2023 Marlins - Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics - Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics - Away Max Scherzer Hogan Harris 8/9/2023 Athletics - Away Jordan Montgomery JP Sears

