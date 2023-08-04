A pair of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.6 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (ninth, 18.8) -- take the court when the Dallas Wings (14-11) host the Chicago Sky (10-15) on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wings vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Wings vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 84 Wings 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 165.5

Wings vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has 13 wins in 24 games against the spread this year.

There have been 11 Dallas' games (out of 24) that went over the total this year.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings have been lifted by their offense, as they rank third-best in the WNBA by tallying 86.2 points per game. They rank sixth in the league in points allowed (82.6 per contest).

In terms of rebounding, things are clicking for Dallas, who is pulling down 39.8 boards per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 32.0 boards per contest (best).

The Wings rank fifth in the WNBA with 12.8 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with 13.4 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wings rank worst in the WNBA with a 29.9% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are draining 6.6 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

With 7.6 threes conceded per game, the Wings rank sixth in the WNBA. They are allowing a 33.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks sixth in the league.

Of the shots taken by Dallas in 2023, 70.0% of them have been two-pointers (79.4% of the team's made baskets) and 30.0% have been three-pointers (20.6%).

