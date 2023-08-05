Kyle Tucker and Gleyber Torres will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 10th in baseball with 141 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston's .416 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (528 total, 4.8 per game).

The Astros are 13th in MLB with a .321 on-base percentage.

Astros batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Houston has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.268).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.15 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

His last time out came while pitching for the New York Mets on Sunday when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Verlander heads into this game with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Verlander will try to extend a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 outings this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Guardians W 7-3 Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees W 7-3 Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees - Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees - Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away J.P. France Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels - Home Hunter Brown Reid Detmers

