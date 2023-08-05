Eric Cole is in 12th place, with a score of -6, after the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Looking to wager on Eric Cole at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Eric Cole Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Cole has shot better than par on 15 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Cole has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Cole has finished in the top 20 once.

Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Cole has made the cut in eight consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 28 -8 269 0 20 2 3 $2.9M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Cole finished 12th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 116 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 143 yards shorter than the average course Cole has played in the past year (7,274).

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 72nd percentile on par 4s at the 3M Open, averaging 3.93 strokes on those 44 holes.

Cole shot better than 69% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Cole fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Cole recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.4).

Cole's eight birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the tournament average (6.4).

At that last tournament, Cole's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Cole finished the 3M Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Cole finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Cole Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Cole's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

