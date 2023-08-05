The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher George Soriano and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Marlins.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: George Soriano

George Soriano TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .461, fueled by 47 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Semien will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with two homers in his last games.

Semien has gotten at least one hit in 74.5% of his games this season (82 of 110), with multiple hits 36 times (32.7%).

In 15.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 43.6% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 65 times this season (59.1%), including 16 games with multiple runs (14.5%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 52 .285 AVG .271 .350 OBP .343 .477 SLG .443 26 XBH 21 9 HR 8 32 RBI 38 28/25 K/BB 40/23 5 SB 4

