The 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open in Troon, United Kingdom at Dundonald Links from August 3-5 will feature Maria Gabriela Lopez in the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 6,494-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Lopez at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Maria Gabriela Lopez Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Lopez has shot under par nine times, while also posting 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score twice in her last 18 rounds.

Lopez has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Lopez has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in her past five appearances.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Lopez has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Lopez will try to prolong her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 31 -3 274 1 17 3 5 $988,570

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,494 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Dundonald Links has a recent scoring average of -6.

The average course Lopez has played in the past year has been 71 yards longer than the 6,494 yards Dundonald Links will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Lopez's Last Time Out

Lopez was in the 89th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 95th percentile on par 4s at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 36 holes.

Lopez was better than 34% of the golfers at the Amundi Evian Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.81.

Lopez shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the tournament average was 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Lopez recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (3.6).

Lopez's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the field average of 4.2.

In that last outing, Lopez's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.6).

Lopez ended the Amundi Evian Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Lopez underperformed compared to the field average of 1.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards Lopez Odds to Win: +6500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

