Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hit the field against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in baseball with 154 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is second in baseball with a .462 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have an MLB-leading .273 batting average.

Texas has the top offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (633 total runs).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.232).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday, July 25 against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Gray is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the year.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season heading into this matchup.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Padres L 5-3 Away Cody Bradford Blake Snell 8/1/2023 White Sox W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Jesse Scholtens 8/2/2023 White Sox W 11-1 Home Dane Dunning Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins W 6-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins - Home Jon Gray George Soriano 8/6/2023 Marlins - Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics - Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics - Away Max Scherzer Hogan Harris 8/9/2023 Athletics - Away Jordan Montgomery JP Sears 8/11/2023 Giants - Away Jon Gray Ross Stripling

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.