Marcus Semien will lead the way for the Texas Rangers (64-46) on Saturday, August 5, when they match up with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (58-53) at Globe Life Field at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Marlins have +150 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.66 ERA) vs George Soriano - MIA (0-0, 1.98 ERA)

Rangers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 43 (61.4%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a 15-4 record (winning 78.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Rangers went 4-1 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Marlins have come away with 24 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Marlins had a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Corey Seager 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+155) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL West -120 - 1st

