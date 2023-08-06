Gleyber Torres will lead the charge for the New York Yankees (58-53) on Sunday, August 6, when they match up with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (63-49) at Yankee Stadium at 1:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Astros have -105 odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon - NYY (1-4, 6.29 ERA) vs Jose Urquidy - HOU (2-2, 5.20 ERA)

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 39 out of the 65 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a 39-26 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Yankees have a 2-1 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Astros have been victorious in 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 13-12 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Sportsbooks have not installed the Astros as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +120 - 2nd

