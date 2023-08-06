Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Leody Taveras -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 73 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .274 with 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 60 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 10.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has driven in a run in 29 games this year (30.2%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.272
|AVG
|.277
|.311
|OBP
|.323
|.462
|SLG
|.412
|17
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|23
|43/9
|K/BB
|37/13
|6
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Marlins are sending Alcantara (4-9) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 41st, 1.214 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th.
