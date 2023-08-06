How to Watch the Rangers vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Marcus Semien and Jon Berti will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins take the field at Globe Life Field on Sunday, at 2:35 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 157 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in baseball with a .463 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .273 batting average leads the majors.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (642 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Rangers have a league-leading .343 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.
- Texas' pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.236).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Heaney heads into this game with seven quality starts under his belt this season.
- Heaney is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|White Sox
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/2/2023
|White Sox
|W 11-1
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Dylan Cease
|8/3/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-3
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Touki Toussaint
|8/4/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/5/2023
|Marlins
|W 9-8
|Home
|Jon Gray
|George Soriano
|8/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Hogan Harris
|8/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|JP Sears
|8/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Ross Stripling
|8/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Alex Cobb
