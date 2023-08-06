Marcus Semien and Jon Berti will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins take the field at Globe Life Field on Sunday, at 2:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 157 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in baseball with a .463 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .273 batting average leads the majors.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (642 total, 5.8 per game).

The Rangers have a league-leading .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.236).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Heaney heads into this game with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Heaney is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 White Sox W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Jesse Scholtens 8/2/2023 White Sox W 11-1 Home Dane Dunning Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins W 6-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins W 9-8 Home Jon Gray George Soriano 8/6/2023 Marlins - Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics - Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics - Away Max Scherzer Hogan Harris 8/9/2023 Athletics - Away Jordan Montgomery JP Sears 8/11/2023 Giants - Away Jon Gray Ross Stripling 8/12/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.