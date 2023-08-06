Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman and his .519 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Marlins.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .226 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 31 walks.
- Grossman has had a hit in 44 of 77 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits 11 times (14.3%).
- In 10.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has driven in a run in 22 games this year (28.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 77 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.232
|AVG
|.220
|.306
|OBP
|.309
|.376
|SLG
|.379
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|36/15
|K/BB
|36/16
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara (4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 41st, 1.214 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th.
