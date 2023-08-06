Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Marlins Player Props
|Rangers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Marlins Prediction
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .295 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks.
- In 38 of 61 games this season (62.3%) Jankowski has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of 61 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Jankowski has had at least one RBI in 26.2% of his games this season (16 of 61), with two or more RBI five times (8.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 of 61 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|26
|.303
|AVG
|.286
|.412
|OBP
|.362
|.394
|SLG
|.369
|7
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|7
|10/17
|K/BB
|19/10
|12
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went eight scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 41st, 1.214 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.