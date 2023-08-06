The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is batting .295 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks.
  • In 38 of 61 games this season (62.3%) Jankowski has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 61 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Jankowski has had at least one RBI in 26.2% of his games this season (16 of 61), with two or more RBI five times (8.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 of 61 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 26
.303 AVG .286
.412 OBP .362
.394 SLG .369
7 XBH 6
1 HR 0
17 RBI 7
10/17 K/BB 19/10
12 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went eight scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 41st, 1.214 WHIP ranks 29th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 54th.
