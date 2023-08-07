The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.297 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .348 with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

In 81.4% of his 70 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (25.7%), homering in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 35 games this season (50.0%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (21.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 35 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 27 .370 AVG .316 .437 OBP .368 .721 SLG .535 32 XBH 15 13 HR 5 39 RBI 25 30/21 K/BB 25/10 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings