Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Cowboys have +1500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +170
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of nine Cowboys games last season hit the over.
- Dallas averaged 354.9 yards per game offensively last year (11th in ), and it allowed 330.2 yards per game (12th) on defense.
- At home last season, the Cowboys were 8-1. On the road, they were 4-4.
- As favorites, Dallas was 8-3. When underdogs, the Cowboys went 3-2.
- The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.
Cowboys Impact Players
- Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 371 yards.
- Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his throws, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.
- Also, Prescott ran for 182 yards and one TD.
- CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In 13 games played with the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 catches for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- In 17 games last year, Micah Parsons amassed 13.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 65 tackles.
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
