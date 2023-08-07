Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe and his .528 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Marlins.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .284 with 64 walks and 71 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 84 of 111 games this season (75.7%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (27.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (11.7%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.6% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 52 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|52
|.298
|AVG
|.268
|.382
|OBP
|.373
|.511
|SLG
|.390
|27
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|3
|41
|RBI
|21
|60/30
|K/BB
|49/34
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.83 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Waldichuk (2-7) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.52 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up one hit.
- In 25 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.52, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
