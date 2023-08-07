Sam Huff Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Sam Huff is available when the Texas Rangers take on Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 2, when he went 3-for-5 with a double against the White Sox.
Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Sam Huff At The Plate
- Huff is hitting .214 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Huff has picked up a hit in four games this season (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Huff has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.364
|AVG
|.118
|.417
|OBP
|.167
|.455
|SLG
|.294
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/1
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.83 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.52 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up just one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.52, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.