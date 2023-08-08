How to Watch the Astros vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will see Grayson Rodriguez on the mound for the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 10th in baseball with 146 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Houston is 16th in baseball, slugging .415.
- The Astros are 18th in MLB with a .248 batting average.
- Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (538 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.278).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez (9-7 with a 3.07 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went nine scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- Valdez enters the game with 14 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Valdez has put up 19 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Tanner Bibee
|8/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-3
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|8/5/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-7
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Carlos Rodón
|8/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jack Flaherty
|8/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Dean Kremer
|8/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Reid Detmers
|8/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Tyler Anderson
|8/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Chase Silseth
