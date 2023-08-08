Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will see Grayson Rodriguez on the mound for the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 10th in baseball with 146 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston is 16th in baseball, slugging .415.

The Astros are 18th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (538 total, 4.8 per game).

The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.278).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (9-7 with a 3.07 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went nine scoreless innings without giving up a hit.

Valdez enters the game with 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Valdez has put up 19 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees W 7-3 Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels - Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Chase Silseth

