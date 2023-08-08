The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

McCormick has gotten a hit in 44 of 72 games this year (61.1%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (27.8%).

In 18.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (31.9%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (20.8%).

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (41.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .313 AVG .242 .398 OBP .342 .617 SLG .439 18 XBH 11 8 HR 7 27 RBI 20 36/14 K/BB 44/17 7 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings