Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Esteury Ruiz and others are available when the Texas Rangers visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers will send Max Scherzer (10-4) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Scherzer has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 37th, 1.205 WHIP ranks 27th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Aug. 3 6.0 7 3 3 9 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 7.0 6 1 1 7 2 at Red Sox Jul. 22 6.0 6 5 5 7 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 7.0 1 0 0 6 3 at Padres Jul. 9 5.0 6 5 5 7 3

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 52 walks and 71 RBI (130 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a .279/.350/.466 slash line on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has recorded 111 hits with 24 doubles, 29 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.343/.532 on the year.

Garcia enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 5 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 3-for-3 2 2 2 10 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has put up 88 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with 44 stolen bases.

He's slashed .257/.309/.327 on the year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Tigers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1 at Tigers Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has 60 hits with 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 32 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .215/.304/.308 so far this year.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 7 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 6 0-for-0 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 5 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

