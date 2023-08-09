Wednesday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (70-43) versus the Houston Astros (65-49) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Orioles. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Jack Flaherty (8-6) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (7-2) will take the ball for the Astros.

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Astros' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Astros have been victorious in 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Houston has won three of six games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Houston is No. 10 in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (545 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Astros Schedule