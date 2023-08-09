Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will hit the field against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Astros (+105). A 9-run total is listed in the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -125 +105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Astros' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Read More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (56.7%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 10-10 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 56 of its 114 games with a total.

The Astros are 8-8-0 against the spread in their 16 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-25 34-24 23-16 39-33 42-36 20-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.