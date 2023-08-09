Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (70-43) will face off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (65-49) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday, August 9. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Astros have +120 odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - BAL (8-6, 4.28 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.39 ERA)

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 37, or 72.5%, of those games.

The Orioles have a 27-7 record (winning 79.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Orioles have a 4-1 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been victorious in 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Astros have won three of six games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) José Abreu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

