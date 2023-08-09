Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .234.

Meyers has had a hit in 43 of 79 games this season (54.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.7%).

He has homered in 10.1% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Meyers has had an RBI in 18 games this year (22.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (38.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .195 AVG .271 .288 OBP .333 .325 SLG .474 8 XBH 16 4 HR 5 10 RBI 21 41/15 K/BB 35/10 2 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings