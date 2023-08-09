How to Watch the Rangers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 162 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in MLB with a .465 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers have an MLB-best .272 batting average.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (659 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- Texas' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.227).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Montgomery (7-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Montgomery is looking to record his third quality start in a row in this game.
- Montgomery is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In four of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/5/2023
|Marlins
|W 9-8
|Home
|Jon Gray
|George Soriano
|8/6/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|JP Sears
|8/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Austin Pruitt
|8/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Ross Stripling
|8/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Alex Cobb
|8/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Logan Webb
|8/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Lucas Giolito
