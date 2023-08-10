Thursday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (70-44) and the Houston Astros (66-49) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Orioles coming out on top. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on August 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (8-7) to the mound, while Dean Kremer (10-4) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 45, or 60%, of those games.

Houston is 45-30 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 53.5% chance to win.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 553.

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).

Astros Schedule