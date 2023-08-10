At the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, from August 10-13 at TPC Southwind ($20M purse), Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +650. Tony Finau is the defending champ.

FedEx St. Jude Championship First Round Information

Start Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET Venue: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par/Distance: Par 70/7,243 yards

FedEx St. Jude Championship Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 10:26 AM ET

10:26 AM ET Odds to Win: +650

Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Open Championship 23rd E 13 70-75-72-67 Genesis Scottish Open 3rd -10 5 68-65-67-70 Travelers Championship 4th -19 4 63-70-63-65

Jon Rahm

Tee Time: 10:26 AM ET

10:26 AM ET Odds to Win: +900

Rahm Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Open Championship 2nd -7 6 74-70-63-70 Travelers Championship MC -2 - 67-71 U.S. Open 10th -3 198 69-73-70-65

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 10:26 AM ET

10:26 AM ET Odds to Win: +900

McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Open Championship 6th -6 7 71-70-69-68 Genesis Scottish Open 1st -15 0 64-66-67-68 Travelers Championship 7th -18 5 68-64-66-64

Patrick Cantlay

Tee Time: 10:02 AM ET

10:02 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Cantlay Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Open Championship 33rd +1 14 70-75-67-73 Genesis Scottish Open MC -1 - 72-67 Travelers Championship 4th -19 4 65-68-61-67

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 12:32 PM ET

12:32 PM ET Odds to Win: +1800

Schauffele Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Open Championship 17th -2 11 70-74-68-70 Genesis Scottish Open 42nd -3 12 70-66-67-74 Travelers Championship 19th -14 9 68-64-67-67

FedEx St. Jude Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Viktor Hovland +2000 Tyrrell Hatton +2500 Collin Morikawa +2500 Tommy Fleetwood +2800 Rickie Fowler +2800 Tony Finau +3000 Wyndham Clark +3300 Jordan Spieth +3300 Max Homa +3300 Sam Burns +3300

