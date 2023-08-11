Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Adolis Garcia and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (101 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants and Scott Alexander on August 11 at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (111) this season while batting .262 with 53 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 65th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- In 64.3% of his 112 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 22.3% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.8% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 50.9% of his games this year (57 of 112), with two or more runs 22 times (19.6%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|53
|.299
|AVG
|.224
|.381
|OBP
|.300
|.636
|SLG
|.410
|32
|XBH
|21
|20
|HR
|9
|53
|RBI
|36
|56/25
|K/BB
|69/24
|2
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Giants give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Alexander (6-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed zero innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up a 4.01 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 40 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
