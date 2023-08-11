Friday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (66-50) going head to head against the Los Angeles Angels (58-58) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Justin Verlander (6-6) for the Astros and Reid Detmers (2-8) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 76 times this season and won 45, or 59.2%, of those games.

Houston is 23-10 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 557 total runs this season.

The Astros' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule