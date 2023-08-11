Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 123 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .514. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- In 80 of 114 games this season (70.2%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (28.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 42.1% of his games this season, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.267
|AVG
|.321
|.353
|OBP
|.399
|.431
|SLG
|.588
|20
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|15
|29
|RBI
|55
|27/27
|K/BB
|37/30
|11
|SB
|13
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Detmers (2-8) takes the mound for the Angels in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.78 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
